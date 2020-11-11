The hours of operation for Willow Merle Norman were listed incorrectly in the Amory Christmas Open House ad in the Nov. 11 edition of the Monroe Journal. The store will be open Thursday, Nov. 12 during its regular hours - 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Hours of operation correction
