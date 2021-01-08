PRAIRIE – An early morning fire Jan. 8 claimed the life of a Prairie man. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Quincy A. McMillan Jr., 73, was the victim.
McMillan’s brother, who lives next door, was awakened by the smell of smoke, according to a press release from Gurley. He went outside and noticed his brother’s home, located at 10012 McMillan Circle, was fully engulfed in flames.
The call to Monroe County 911 came in at 1:33 a.m., and Prairie Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched. Hamilton and Cedar Creek VFDs, along with fire departments from Una and Clay County, provided mutual aid.
Family members identified McMillan as the only person at the home.
According to the press release, there was no electricity at the residence, and McMillan was using a small propane tank and heater to stay warm.
Gurley determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalation, and no autopsy is planned.
The State Fire Marshall’s Office will investigate the cause of fire, along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.