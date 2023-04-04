If you receive a letter from FEMA saying you are ineligible for assistance, FEMA may need more information. Or, if you disagree with FEMA’s determination on your application, appeal. It’s your right.
If you have loss and property damage from the March storms and tornadoes, chances are you applied for FEMA disaster assistance. Homeowners and renters whose primary residence is in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola or Sharkey counties at the time of the storm are eligible to submit an application. After you apply for assistance, you will receive a FEMA eligibility letter detailing the status of your application. The letter may state you are ineligible, so keep reading. Chances are you need to submit a missing document or provide additional information. In other cases, where missing documents are not the issue, you can also file an appeal and explain why you disagree with FEMA’s decision.
The Appeal Process
Appeals must be in writing. In a signed, dated letter, explain the reason(s) for the appeal and include:
Applicant’s full name
Disaster number (DR-4697-MS)
Address of the pre-disaster primary residence
Your current phone number and address
The FEMA application number on all documents
If someone other than an applicant or co-applicant writes the appeal letter, that person must sign it and provide FEMA with a signed statement authorizing the individual to act for the applicant.
Appeals must be postmarked within 60 days of the date noted on the determination letter. Appeal letters and supporting documents may be uploaded to your personal FEMA online account. To set up an account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov and follow the directions.
Other ways to submit documents include:
By mail: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-7055
By fax: 800-827-8112 Attention: FEMA
Speak to a Specialist for Appeal Advice
FEMA Helpline: For more information on your case, please call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to midnight CT, seven days a week. Help is available in multiple languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
For the latest information on Mississippi’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4697. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
