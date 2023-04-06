If you’ve applied for FEMA assistance to help cover the cost of repairing your storm-damaged home or replace personal property, FEMA will ask you to prove you owned or rented your home at the time of the March 24-25 tornadoes. FEMA recently expanded the list of accepted documents to make it easier for survivors.
Home Ownership
To prove ownership, you can provide FEMA with at least one of the following documents:
Deed or title
Home purchase contract
Mortgage documentation
Homeowners insurance documentation
Last will and testament (and death certificate) naming applicant heir to the property
Property tax receipt (or tax bill certificate)
Manufactured home certificate of title
Receipts for major repairs or maintenance may be acceptable if no other documentation exists.
Rental Property/Occupancy
To prove your primary residence was rental property, provide FEMA with at least one of these documents:
Lease or housing agreement
Rent receipts
Pay stub
Utility bill (electric, water/sewer, etc.)
Driver’s license, state issued identification card, or voter registration card
Bank or credit card statement
Other “official” document that contains your name and address
The fastest and easiest way to send FEMA your Proof of Ownership or Occupancy documents is to upload them to your online FEMA account at DisasterAssistance.gov. If you like to talk with someone to walk you through this process, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, or talk with a Disaster Survivor Assistance specialist; team members are going door-to-door in many communities.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas,
Crittenden, Lee AR, Phillips and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton
TN, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood,
Henderson, Madison, McNairy and Shelby.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&