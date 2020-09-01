ABERDEEN – During its Aug. 18 meeting, the board of aldermen took action on one item pertaining to the former Holley Performance building property and was given information about another.
Mayor Maurice Howard said a restaurant, whose name has to be kept anonymous, expressed interest in 1.5 acres of the property with at least 225 feet of frontage alongside Highway 45. He read a letter of interest from a representative of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, based in Birmingham.
“We needed this property to even interest their restaurant, and now we get a two-for-one deal,” he said of interest in the building.
He said restaurant officials are waiting to see how sales volumes go at nearby locations before making a determination if Aberdeen would be a good location.
“This is something I’ve been working with for a long time, and it fell through. Now, having this new site, it presents us with an opportunity to have jobs and a new restaurant in our city that we badly need and eventually taxes, which our city badly needs,” Howard said.
After discussion, the board gave contingent approval as a good faith measure.
“After eight weeks of them assessing surrounding areas and if they’re continuing to do well, then they’ll come to the table and ask us, for example, tax abatements and things like that – the things that you do to bring in new business. That’s the contingency part,” Howard said. “When they come, they’ll need certain things. Some of the cities gave tax abatements and gave free land. This will also create 30 to 50 jobs possibly. This factory is looking to create 70 to 150 new jobs. Right there in this vicinity, you’re looking at 200 new jobs. That would be great for our city and our administration as well.”
The factory he mentioned is Enviro Builders, owned by Howard Harper, who bid on the building twice in previous years. Howard presented an updated contract to the board.
Harper was in talks with the city and county on a stake on the building, but it never materialized due to him failing to pay the remainder of earnest money he owed towards the purchase of the building. The city now has full ownership of the property after a swap with the Monroe County Board of Supervisors for the Prairie Industrial Site.
Aldermen are reviewing the updated contract ahead of their Sept. 1 meeting.
Last week’s board of aldermen meeting began with a moment of silence for the late Cozella Johnson, the pedestrian killed Aug. 14 by a vehicle on Highway 45. Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday publicly thanked the citizens who pulled the driver over until police could arrive.
Additionally, Howard read proclamations of honor recognizing Levail McFarland, Shawn Morgan and Huron Orr. Morgan was present to receive his proclamation.
“Whereas in such a time of sadness and loss, it becomes important to pause and recognize those who see a need and strive to meet such necessity. Whereas tragedy has yet again struck the city of Aberdeen and we have lost loved ones, there is a silver lining in the braveness and selfless actions of proud gentlemen,” Howard said while reading the proclamation.
In other business, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins was approved to pursue tourism recovery funds through the CARES Act and allowed to set up an account specific to them if awarded.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom asked her what the status is on renovations of the former Cooperwood building, which is intended to house the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau. She said Monroe County Work Center labor was providing for the renovations, but complications from coronavirus restrictions and other assignments have postponed progress.
In approving claims, Odom questioned a $301 bill to Howard, which he said was for mileage reimbursement. During the first meeting of the new administration, aldermen approved for him to be reimbursed at the state rate of 56 cents per mile since he doesn’t have a city vehicle. He said it was reflective of the past two and a half weeks.
“It’s all legal. I followed the books,” he said, before Odom asked more questions about city business through travel. “Every time I move that car, I’m the mayor.”
Howard will receive a city vehicle.
During his input, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes told Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle four-wheeler traffic on city streets needs to stop, adding he nearly was involved in two accidents with four-wheelers the previous week.
“I see it all the time, and I need some teeth put into the punishment. When there’s a court date, I need to be informed so I can go in front of the judge to see if I can get more punishment because the parents aren’t concerned about their child, and that child is in danger,” Haynes said.
He added some of the citizens of his ward voiced concerns about a game room and motorcycle clubhouse moving into the former Gosa’s Food Market alongside Vine Street, which he said is now not happening.
Following an executive session, the board heard a presentation from an auditor following up on the city’s advertisement for a forensic audit.
“We want to know where every dime has ever been spent, not in the last 20 years but in the last four to eight years,” Holliday said. “In all the city property that was sold, I want to know where those funds were allocated to, what they were used for. That’s the kind of stuff we’re looking for. We have a problem situation also with a debit card and want to know if all transactions used on that card were made for city purposes. That’s the type of stuff we’re looking for.”
Howard said if there’s any suspicious activity from any department, he wants to know where the money went.
“We want to feel safe so nothing illegal comes back on this administration,” he said.