ABERDEEN – Mayor Maurice Howard was sworn in to his second term of office just before 10 p.m. July 7 following election results from the city’s general election. He won with 52 percent of the votes, compared to his opponents – Toni Reece, who had 44 percent, and Mike Bunch, with four percent.
Reece was the winner of June’s Democratic primary, while Howard and Bunch ran on the Independent ticket.
“We made history tonight as the only black incumbent to win in the City of Aberdeen a consecutive time,” Howard said of the mayor’s seat.
A total of 1,681 registered voters cast ballots in the mayor’s race.
The only other contested race in the election was the Ward 4 alderman seat between incumbent Carolyn Odom (D) and Harold Holliday, Jr. (I). Odom won with 56 percent, compared to Holliday’s 44 percent.
Aldermen already decided during June’s Democratic primary and primary run-off were Nicholas Holliday in Ward 1, Lady B. Garth in Ward 2, Edward Haynes in Ward 3 and John Allen in Ward 5.
“We pray now, God, the decisions they make will only be led by your spirit and only be led by your power, God. We hope that you will guide us to the next level of Aberdeen. God, we’ll be depending on you to bring us back together,” said Justin Crosby during the swearing-in ceremony’s opening prayer. “We hope that you will now make us one Aberdeen.”
The board briefly met after the swearing-in ceremony and recessed its first aldermen meeting until July 9.