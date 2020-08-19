Editor's note: The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 Aug. 18 to reinstate Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders beginning Thursday, but Mayor Maurice Howard said he plans to suspend him again. Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday and Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth voted against the reinstatement.
Coverage of that board meeting and a public hearing pertaining to Sanders, held earlier in the day Aug. 18, will be in the Aug. 26 edition of the Monroe Journal.
ABERDEEN – From TVA contracts to a vehicle loan between departments, Mayor Maurice Howard presented his arguments during a special-called meeting Aug. 12 leading up to his recommendation for the board to terminate Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders.
Even though the board voted to take no action on the personnel matter following a lengthy executive session, Howard said repeatedly he planned to suspend Sanders for two weeks.
The issue at last week’s meeting began with aldermen approving for the electric department to loan its Dodge Charger to the Aberdeen Police Department following two police cars recently being wrecked.
The accident led to the board taking action last week to suspend two officers without pay for two weeks. Police chief Henry Randle said outside of the meeting anytime an officer needs to be in a high-speed pursuit is when it’s in regard to a felony, which was recently stated in a department meeting.
He said the two vehicles were wrecked as officers were trying to apprehend a subject in a case unrelated to a felony. The APD will be responsible for maintenance and any other responsibilities related to the Charger.
Later in the meeting, Howard cited being unaware of the communication between Sanders and Randle in a list of his concerns about the city’s documented structure of command.
“The one thing I’ve learned within the last 35 days of our current administration is Aberdeen really has no structure. Most of what we do is based off of what has already been done and what we’ve seen others do and their practices. I’ve spent the last 35 days learning how unstructured Aberdeen really is,” Howard said. “There is no real power structure on paper. No one seems to have a real consensus on who the day-to-day operator really is. They don’t know whether it’s the employees, the department heads, aldermen or the mayor.”
Lack of finding city policy addressing the transfer of property between departments prompted Howard’s concerns against Sanders.
“I called the state, and here are my findings – any property owned by the city is considered an asset, which we all know assets cost money. When we all understand when we move money, it must be moved by a resolution of the board. If anything is loaned, it’s a difference. Loan is for day-to-day operators, which was my understanding with the Charger – it was just a loan approved by the day-to-day operator, which I knew nothing about until yesterday. At this time, the car was already in use and had the tags on it.
“I heard it was approved by TVA [Tennessee Valley Authority], but not being approved by the day-to-day operator is a problem, which again creates circumventing and in reality, this should’ve never happened. No department head, in policy, has that type of authority. Neither does TVA own any of the city’s equipment,” Howard said.
Because of the car’s loan to the APD, Howard said Sanders was to receive a write-up. He added he’d write new policy for all department heads to follow to prevent such an instance from happening again.
In a related matter, Howard complained about TVA contracts acted upon by the previous administration, which he said he never signed but were signed by Sanders.
“Anyone who knows me knows I have been an avid supporter of getting a better deal out of our power contract with TVA. I’ve always believed we were getting crumbs compared to them eating the entire loaf,” Howard said.
He later reiterated his belief.
“Here’s the problem. We’re selling all this power, but we’re making crumbs off of it. Do you know what we profited last year in our cooperative? Two hundred thousand dollars. Do you know how much we paid just in residential to TVA? Over $17 million. Some of that money could be coming back into our community if we had the correct deal. Like [former Ward 3 Alderman] David Ewing said, ‘If you want to get pimped, you’re just going to get pimped.’ And right now, we’re getting pimped; end of story.”
He also took issue with board action taken regarding a TVA contract and a firearm ban at City Hall during a special-called meeting last September Howard said he didn’t attend and added a power-purchase agreement with Aberdeen’s industries was not documented in the city’s minutes.
“Let me tell you what happened. I believe someone realized that we had a window of opportunity that if we would look at, with the right eyes, we could possibly disconnect from TVA and find a better, more lucrative deal, in which they knew I was after because I’ve been looking at it since I’ve been here. What they did to hem us up is on Sept. 25, they pulled a fast one when we had a special-called meeting and forged my signature to the document and said I was there – I was not there – and passed an ordinance for a contractual agreement with the city and a lifetime agreement without ever negotiating a deal with TVA,” Howard said.
He alleged two TVA contracts are illegal and need to be terminated and renegotiated by the board of aldermen. However, no such action was taken last week.
“I’m asking the board with these findings, I will never put anything before you that is not in black and white. I’m pretty sure you knew this was coming because we’ve got so many leaks in the department – everybody telling everything as soon as they hear about it,” Howard said.
He recommended for the board to take authority to terminate Sanders immediately, adding if the aldermen didn’t act on it, he would suspend him the following day.
“Is this not for executive session since we’re talking directly about an employee?,” Ward 5 Alderman John Allen asked.
“I mean, if you want to go into executive session to finish the conversation, I’m fine, but I don’t mind staying in public,” Howard said.
The board went into executive session at 1:20 p.m. for the personnel matter pertaining to Sanders and returned to open session at 2:08 p.m.
Sanders was not present before the executive session began but came to City Hall shortly thereafter. He appeared before the board during executive.
When the board went back into open session, Howard said his recommendation remained the same to terminate Sanders.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth asked for city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. to have a conversation with TVA representatives to talk about everything the mayor and board discussed for the board to revisit at a later date.
“I’m going to say this. If the board doesn’t take any action today, I’m going to choose to send him home and you can decide if you want to pay him or not,” Howard said.
Allen made a motion for no action to be taken and for Sanders to continue working, which was approved.
“You can make that recommendation and pass it tonight, but tomorrow – I’m the day-to-day operator and I can send him home,” Howard said.
In the days following the meeting, people showed their support of Sanders on Facebook with #IBackBrian posts and profile pictures.
In other business…
In the first item on last week’s agenda, the board of aldermen approved Melissa Moore as Aberdeen’s new city clerk following a 4-1 vote.
Garth made the motion to appoint Moore, while Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes seconded. Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom voted against, adding she didn’t vote to not reappoint previous city clerk Jackie Benson during the first meeting of the new administration.
Whereas votes are usually taken beginning with the Ward 1 alderman and gone through the roll call counting up through the wards, Howard asked for all votes during the meeting be taken beginning with Ward 5.
“In 13 years, I’ve never had this happen,” said Allen, adding he wasn’t comfortable being put on the spot for the vote.
On a separate topic, Haynes shared issues with the board passed along to him by the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission.
“One of the issues is Terry’s [Flooring] across the street using the forklift on the sidewalk. Their claim is it’s damaging the sidewalk, and it’s also unsafe. He’s using a piece of plywood to drive across there to pick up from an 18-wheeler parked on Main Street,” he said.
He said the way his property is zoned, the business’s owner is not responsible for the upkeep of the sidewalk, parking spaces or the street. He added the zoning commission has complained about debris accumulated close to a nearby warehouse space the business uses in another area of downtown.
Haynes said there has been communication between the business owner and the zoning commission, but there hasn’t been any success in finding a resolution.
“I talked to him, and he gave me a whole different spiel from what they gave me. He owns several buildings in the downtown area,” Haynes said. “He has expressed to me that what he’s attempting to do with time is to buy the Big Star building and level it and rebuild as an Aberdeen material market.
“He’s generating a lot of people coming from out of town to buy material from him. The hope is to get those people to buy food, gas and to shop around town.”
Haynes shared a separate issue presented by the zoning board pertaining to a move to give people living in downtown apartments peace of mind, given loud music and noise linked to a nightclub.
“They want to do something to put out an advertisement about a change of our downtown designated area. You’ve got a business district and people who are living in apartments above some of the businesses, which is good. What they want to do is amend some of the business district, so those people can continue to live there. I think the biggest complaint has been Hollywood Square with the crowd it draws late at night and the loud music,” Haynes said.
He added two new apartments are already in the works for downtown, and there’s current interest to develop more for the area.
No action was taken from the board of aldermen on either zoning issue, but Haynes was to report back to the planning and zoning commission.
During his input, Haynes said he is working with the public works department to get cleanup done throughout the city, adding issues he addressed for his ward should carry on to the others.
In other business, aldermen approved to advertise for a machine operator for the public works department.