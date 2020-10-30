AMORY – The 12th annual Hunt for Hunger campaign is underway to help feed the hungry. This program was started by the Dalrymple Foundation in collaboration with the Amory Food Pantry.
The program allows hunters a chance to donate deer meat to benefit the food pantry’s supply. With a shortage of supplies during the month of January and February the protein-rich meat provides many meals for county residents.
The first year that began with only a few deer and one processor has witnessed continued growth ever since. Contributions of deer meat to date have totaled approximately 35,000 pounds that have been distributed to needy families.
Last year’s campaign yielded 3,205 pounds of processed venison. The best season was in 2011 with 4,074 pounds of ground venison donated.
Hunt for Hunger coordinator Bill McDaniel said the deer meat is a great alternative to beef.
“It was great for our clients when ground beef prices spiked,” he said.
Food pantry director Nancy Hoang said the entity works with six Monroe County deer processors to process and package deer meat for distribution.
Participating processors include Huppert’s, Becker Bottom, Big C’s, Bucci’s, Mobley’s and Aldridge Processing. Processors ask that the hunter field dress his or her deer before bringing it to them. The hunter will need to complete a voucher card at the time the deer is brought to the processor.
“We try to plan a meal around the meat. The venison is paired with either a box of Hamburger Helper or spaghetti, soups and stews,” Hoang said.
McDaniel is optimistic about another good season despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic.
“I don’t feel that COVID will adversely affect the amount of meat we will receive this year,” he said.
“If anything, it may increase what we receive as it’s an outdoor activity,” Hoang said.