AMORY – Amory Food Pantry’s annual Hunt for Hunger campaign, which gives hunters opportunities to donate deer meat to help feed the hungry, is now in its 13th year. The program was started by the Dalrymple Foundation in collaboration with the Amory Food Pantry.
“One of the pantry’s goals is to provide healthy protein to each family. The Hunt for Hunger program allows us to achieve this goal as hunters donate deer meat to benefit the food pantry’s supply,” said Amory Food Pantry Director Nancy Hoang.
The food pantry works with various deer processors across Monroe County to process and package deer meat for distribution. Processors collaborating with the food pantry this year include Becker Bottom, Big C’s, Bucci’s, Mobley’s and Aldridge Processing.
The hunter does not have to dress his or her deer before bringing them to the processor, and Hoang said there is no fee at drop off. The hunter only needs to complete a voucher card at the time the deer is brought to the processor.
“Many of our clients have never tried venison and are skeptical at first. However, they have grown to love it and pair it with meals such as Hamburger Helper, spaghetti, soups and stews,” she said.
Hoang expressed her appreciation to all who partner with the food pantry from year to year.
“This unique program would not be possible without the help of area outdoorsmen, local processors and the Dalrymple Foundation. I am grateful to each who have provided a hot meal on a cold winter night for some of our community’s most vulnerable citizens,” she said.
Hunt for Hunger’s first year began with only a few deer and one processor, but the program has witnessed continued growth ever since. Contributions of deer meat to date have totaled more than 40,000 pounds distributed to food pantry clients.
Last year, a total of 3,575 pounds of processed venison were donated to the food pantry, which was slightly higher than last year.
People interested in more information about the Hunt for Hunger program are invited to ask volunteers at the Amory Food Pantry, located at 123 South Main St., during food distribution days, which are from 8 until 11 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. The Amory Food Pantry also posts information on www.facebook.com/amorypantry.