AMORY – Cecil and Daisy Chandler are a husband and wife team working at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center who were named caregivers of the year for 2019 by the Mississippi Healthcare Association.
Cecil has been on staff at Diversicare for 26 years, and Daisy has been working by his side for more than 20 years. The couple met as employees 22 years ago at Diversicare and struck off a relationship that led them to make a trip to the justice of the peace’s office in Aberdeen on a day they were both off work to make their union official.
The couple has two grown children now. Their daughter, Faith, is involved in the food industry, while their son, Cameron, is studying building construction at Itawamba Community College.
Cecil has been caring for one severely handicapped resident named Lee for all of his 26 years at Diversicare, developing a bond.
A longer than usual interruption in their visits one time made a visible impact on the resident who cannot speak.
“Lee’s eyes were vacant for a week when Cecil was out sick,” said activities director Dian Wilemon.
The Chandlers view their colleagues as family first, then co-workers.
“The people are special here. Daisy and I love them all,” Cecil said.
The Chandlers traveled to a luncheon in Flowood Aug. 22 to be honored and receive their award.