Registration for classes for the 2023 fall semester at Itawamba Community College is continuing.
The last day to add traditional full-term day/night and first eight-week classes is Aug. 18; eLearning first eight-week classes, Aug. 22; and eLearning full-term classes, Aug. 25.
Financial aid is available as well as scholarships for adult learners. In addition, students may qualify for free tuition for several short-term career pathway programs, which are taught at the ICC Belden Center.
Academic, career education, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
