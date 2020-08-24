Registration for online classes for the 2020 fall semester at Itawamba Community College will continue through Aug. 28.
Financial aid is available as well as scholarships for adult learners. In addition, students may qualify for free tuition for several short-term career pathway programs, which are taught at the ICC Belden Center.
Academic, career education, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule.
For more information, call 862-8000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu.