mcj-2023-01-25-news-griffie-presentation

Griffie

 C.J. Adams

Judith Griffie of Amory, recipient of Itawamba Community College’s Mississippi Humanities Teacher Award for 2023, will present “What are you saying to yourself? Exploring self-talk and its impact on personal functioning,” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center at the Fulton campus.

Newsletters

Recommended for you