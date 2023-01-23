Judith Griffie of Amory, recipient of Itawamba Community College’s Mississippi Humanities Teacher Award for 2023, will present “What are you saying to yourself? Exploring self-talk and its impact on personal functioning,” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center at the Fulton campus.
Griffie will be honored at the Mississippi Humanities Council Awards Ceremony on March 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.
Griffie earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University. Since the fall of 2009, she has served as a full-time psychology instructor, transitioning into that position from adjunct status which began in 2005. Previously, she was a mental health therapist with the Region III Mental Health Center initially serving children through crisis intervention and later providing mental health services to adults and the elderly.
At ICC, her activities have included serving as an adviser for the Beta Tau Sigma Chapter (Tupelo Campus) of Phi Theta Kappa, for which she received the Regional Hallmark Paragon Award in 2012. Griffie is a member of the ICC Fulton Faculty and Staff Association and is a past president of the ICC-Tupelo Faculty and Staff Association. She is a member of Meadowood Baptist Church, where she is active in the choir.
Griffie and her husband, Sam, have two children, Ashley and Spencer.
The public is invited to the Jan. 31 presentation, and admission is free.
