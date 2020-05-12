With current restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Itawamba Community College has implemented its Summer Edge program, which is designed to save students money on classes offered from now through July.
All summer courses have transitioned to online opportunities in June, and there is no registration fee for May, June and July classes. In addition, financial aid is available for those who qualify.
According to Dr. Michelle Sumerel, vice president of instructional services, ICC plans to provide a combination of online, live streaming and face-to-face opportunities in July. “We will have face-to-face Zoom sessions with tutors all summer to assist with all of our courses,” Sumerel said.
“Since many students and families are facing financial hardships as a result of the health crisis, we wanted to do our part with the implementation of the Summer Edge program,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “It is an unprecedented opportunity for students to get an edge in online classes at ICC, which are half the average cost per hour of those offered by universities. We provide greater value as well as quality instruction for all students to advance their education. That is our continuing commitment.”
ICC’s summer classes enable students to take classes they need or those that will enable them to have an edge in their college career. The summer opportunities are also perfect for adults who want to explore other careers, upskill in their own or enroll in classes they never had an opportunity to take.
“The face-to-face opportunities during the July session will enable ICC to progress to a fall semester that is as normal as possible,” Allen said. “After months of adapting to changes daily, we all seek a sense of normalcy. We can’t wait until students are back in the classrooms, on the athletic fields or courts and engaged in activities. This is the first step.”
For more information on the summer schedule, visit www.iccms.edu/summer.