Itawamba Community College is actively making plans to safely open its doors for the 2020 fall semester with the appointment of a task force that will examine all options.
The 21 members, which touch all areas of the college, had a virtual organizational meeting on May 18, and its goal is the announcement of a plan on June 15.
“Our goal is to develop guidelines and protocols for the 2020 fall semester while following the guidance of public health officials and take a measured approach in determining how and when to welcome students back to campus and fully resume face-to-face instruction and services,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen.
Approximately 100 administrators, faculty, staff and students will be involved in the process through the task force and additional participation in three breakout committees – Health Standards for Employees, Students and Visitors Proposal (Rilla Jones, Dean of Health Science Instruction); Residence Halls. Dining, Athletics and Student Activities (Dr. Brad Boggs, Dean of Students); and Classrooms, Labs and Clinical Proposal (Dr. Michelle Sumerel, Vice President of Instructional Services). Each is expected to present a proposal no later than June 3. Review is scheduled for June 4, and the final plan, June 11. The reopening plan will be announced on June 15.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have placed an emphasis on ensuring that decisions weren’t made by a single person,” Allen said. “With the Reopening Task Force and the breakout subcommittees, we look to compile a list of innovative solutions to consider within numerous areas, including campus operations, sanitation, student activities, facilities, residence halls, academics and athletics. These groups are charged with identifying and increasing attention to the areas of practice that may require temporary changes in order to safely reopen in compliance with state, federal and CDC recommendations.”
Before the appointment of the task force, ICC announced that it has scheduled face-to-face classes in July, and registration is continuing by accessing www.iccms.edu/registrationinformation. During altered operations, ICC has continued to serve students on an appointment basis and is now extending those by taking appointments for campus tours for incoming freshmen, who can now visit either the Fulton or Tupelo campus. In addition, all three ICC locations, Fulton, Tupelo and Belden, are currently operational, Monday-Thursday, by appointment only.
Other members of the task force include Tyler Camp, special assistant to the president; Dr. Melissa Haab, dean of enrollment services; Dr. Joe Lowder, dean of workforce/community services; Sandi South, executive director of finance; Tim Senter, executive director of human resources/physical plant; Barry Emison, dean of career and technical education; Denise Gillespie, dean of eLearning; Dr. Chad Case, director of housing; Carrie Ball-Williamson, director of athletics; Terry Bland, director of financial aid; Mande Miller, director of advising/Tupelo Campus; Dr. Bobby Solomon, registrar and director of admissions; Bryan Turner, Sodexo; Josh Gammill, Pathway coordinator; Chris Stevenson, Social Science division chair; Dr. Jada Mills, Natural Science division chair; and Jake Hartfield, director of student activities.