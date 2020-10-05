Registration is underway for several career pathway classes offered during October at Itawamba Community College. Both online and face-to-face options are available. Students who meet eligibility requirements may qualify for tuition assistance.
They include Electrician Assistant, a face-to-face class offered at the Belden Center. It begins Oct. 19, will meet from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, through Nov. 9. The program provides the foundational knowledge of basic math and safety rules; the use of hand, measuring and power tools; basic electricity; and residential wiring.
Online training options and their start dates are Medical Spanish Series (Oct. 14), Medical Terminology (Oct. 14 and Nov. 11), Microsoft Word 2019/Office 365 Series (Oct. 14), Microsoft Excel 2019/Office 365 Series (Oct. 14), Introduction to Microsoft Outlook (Oct. 14 and Nov. 11), Accounting Fundamentals with Quickbooks (Oct. 14), Manufacturing Fundamentals (Oct. 14 and Nov. 11) and Manufacturing Applications (Oct. 14 and Nov. 11).
ICC also offers online training in forklift operation and scissor lift operation. Enrollment is open, and training is self-paced.
Additional certificate training options are CPR/AED, Microsoft Excel, OSHA-10 and OSHA-30.
For more information on these or other pathway programs, contact Josh Gammill, ICC Pathway coordinator, at 407-1569 or jegammill@iccms.edu.