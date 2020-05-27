Itawamba Community College will offer three opportunities as part of its upcoming Summer Institute.
Participants in the Graduation Academy, which will begin June 1, are students who lack specific courses to complete degree requirements. They have been contacted about enrollment opportunities, according to Dr. Brandi McCraw, instructional coordinator.
The Musicians Academy is for music majors (voice and non-voice) to complete a lab-based science during the summer term while they also become more fluent in reading music. Each student will be enrolled in a four-hour lab-based science course and in Fundamentals of Music, McCraw said.
“Developmental education courses can add the expense of unplanned, extra semesters to a student’s collegiate experience,” McCraw said. The Summer Bridge program targets students who have an ACT math sub-score of 16-18 and enrolls each into a summer cohort with handpicked instructors who are dedicated to student success. “The academic progress for this cohort of students is carefully tracked by our academic support specialists in order to provide the tools each student needs to successfully move to the next course of the sequence.”
In addition, the Summer Bridge program is designed to support the transition from high school to college and offer a head start toward credits for ICC graduation.
Both the Musicians Academy and Summer Bridge program will begin June 29.
For more information, email blmccraw@iccms.edu or call 862-8989.