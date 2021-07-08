Itawamba Community College is offering an opportunity for students to enroll in four traditional classes during an intersession, which begins Aug. 2 and ends with final examinations on Aug. 13, prior to the beginning of the 2021 fall semester.
The schedule includes English Composition I, American Literature I, college life and Public Speaking I. All classes meet on a Monday through Friday schedule at the Fulton campus.
“Traditionally, ICC has offered classes during an intersession between the conclusion of the spring semester and the beginning of the summer semester,” said Dr. Melissa Haab, vice president of enrollment services. “These classes will enable students to enroll and complete traditional academic classes that are requirements for most associate degree programs in a compacted format. They are face-to-face classes that will enable interaction between students and faculty in a classroom setting where the Mississippi State Department of Health and Center for Disease Control COVID guidelines are followed. ”
To register, email eadviser@iccms.edu, and for more information, admissions@iccms.edu.