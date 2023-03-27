AMORY – The impact Monroe County and Itawamba Community College have on each other were among topics covered by the college’s president, Dr. Jay Allen, during March 9’s Rotary Club meeting.
Monroe County is one of five northeast Mississippi counties served by ICC’s three campuses.
“The $10.6 million in millage revenue provided by all five counties turns into $56.9 million. Monroe County provides $1.8 million, which becomes a $5.5 million return on the investment. We serve about 750 students from Monroe County,” Allen said.
He said approximately $3.5 million was awarded to Monroe County students through scholarships and financial aid.
Additionally, 70 full-time and part-time ICC employees live in Monroe County, generating $1.3 million in salaries and fringe benefits spent locally. ICC also serves 700 trainees from Monroe County through workforce development.
“ICC’s goal is to make education an experience. We’ve made some changes locally since I’ve become president to help current and prospective students to better navigate success. However, our overall mission hasn’t changed,” he said.
Allen briefed Rotarians and guests on other new developments, including improvements for the softball and tennis complex at the Fulton campus and a new truck driving range at the Tupelo campus.
He also mentioned the short-term non-credit pathways offered in which students can obtain entry-level credentials in a matter of four weeks to a semester, depending on the credentials desired.
Allen’s formula for success both academically and career-wise centers on engagement.
“The more students are engaged, the more successful they will be and the more likely they’re going to persist,” he said.
Allen praised the role of campus gathering places for students and staff alike to dine and socialize, where guests have the option of purchasing food onsite or bringing in their own.
“Our campus service centers are a one-stop shop for our students. They can find all student services housed in one building,” he said.
Allen also described the new state of the art dorm, Magnolia Hall, on the Fulton campus, which houses 246 students in a separated co-ed environment.
“There are more cameras in that one building than we had on the entire campus. It’s worked well for us, as it is our first opportunity to provide collaborative study spaces. They are places to build memories and new friendships that last a lifetime,” he said.
One development Allen mentioned was the introduction of four-day instructional weeks in the fall of 2019 to benefit adult students who are working their way through school or caring for children.
“We’re not content just to make students book smart. We want to give them the ability to lead and make a difference in their communities for the future,” he said.
Allen touted the successes of the student orientation program.
“Our sign-ups for orientation beginning in April are double the number we’ve had in the past. We hope to see increased enrollment next year as a result,” he said.
He added online students add to the increasing enrollment.
“We reach beyond our five counties through our online learning system. While (our enrollment) is comprised of 98 percent in-state students representing 61 of Mississippi’s 82 counties, we also have 10 states and 10 countries represented,” Allen said.
ICC was named among the nation’s top 150 colleges by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program but unfortunately came short of winning the $1 million Aspen prize. ICC has received the biennial recognition in 2013, 2015, 2107 and 2019 before being named in the top 25 this year.
According to data Allen quoted from the Institute of Higher Learning, ICC graduates who transfer to the state’s four-year universities earn more bachelor’s degrees and higher grade-point averages than any other community college in the state except one, which is twice the size of ICC.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.