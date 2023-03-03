mcj-2023-03-08-news-rotary-speaker

Itawamba Community College President Dr. Jay Allen will speak to the Amory Rotary Club March 9, and the public is invited.

 CJ ADAMS

AMORY – Itawamba Community College President Dr. Jay Allen will join the Rotary Club of Amory for its luncheon meeting and educational seminar at 120 Main St. N, the corporate headquarters of local McDonald’s franchisee, Robert and Jennifer Tomey, at 11:30 a.m., March 9.

