Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 60 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PONTOTOC PRENTISS TIPPAH TISHOMINGO UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE BENTON CARROLL CHESTER CROCKETT DECATUR DYER FAYETTE GIBSON HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON HENRY MADISON MCNAIRY OBION WEAKLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALAMO, AMORY, ASHLAND, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, DECATURVILLE, DRESDEN, DYERSBURG, FULTON, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, HUMBOLDT, HUNTINGDON, IUKA, JACKSON, LEXINGTON, MARTIN, MILAN, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PARIS, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SOMERVILLE, TUPELO, UNION CITY, AND WATER VALLEY.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi... Tombigbee River near Amory affecting Monroe County. For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 545 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River near Amory. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread lowland and farm land flooding is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:15 AM CST Friday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM CST Friday was 25.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest at 25.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.9 feet on 03/03/1960. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi... Tombigbee River at Bigbee affecting Monroe County. For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Residential areas on Hood Road near the river are flooded. Extensive agricultural flooding is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 AM CST Friday was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3 feet this morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 01/23/1979. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi... Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen affecting Monroe and Lowndes Counties. For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the river also begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 14.1 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.7 feet on 12/01/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are possible this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&