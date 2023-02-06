STEM Club members, from left, Rosy Davis of Tupelo; Emma Grace Allen of Fulton; Payton Atkins of Hamilton; and sponsors Heather McCormick of Fulton, mathematics division chair; Bradley Howard of Saltillo, computer science division; and Dr. Jada Mills, natural science division chair, join Itawamba Community College President Dr. Jay Allen as he signs the proclamation designating this week as STEM Week.
Itawamba Community College President Dr. Jay Allen signed a proclamation last week designating Feb. 6-10 as STEM Week. The event signals the start of an amplified focus on the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math at ICC, which is offering an innovative way for involvement and exploration of those areas with the creation of a STEM Club as well as a new course, Introduction to STEM Professions.
Multiple activities are planned for the week including presentations by representatives of the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University, a STEM panel and the Mississippi Science Olympiad.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road
located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the
river also begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 9.1 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&