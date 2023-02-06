mcj-2023-02-08-news-stem-week

STEM Club members, from left, Rosy Davis of Tupelo; Emma Grace Allen of Fulton; Payton Atkins of Hamilton; and sponsors Heather McCormick of Fulton, mathematics division chair; Bradley Howard of Saltillo, computer science division; and Dr. Jada Mills, natural science division chair, join Itawamba Community College President Dr. Jay Allen as he signs the proclamation designating this week as STEM Week.

Itawamba Community College President Dr. Jay Allen signed a proclamation last week designating Feb. 6-10 as STEM Week. The event signals the start of an amplified focus on the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math at ICC, which is offering an innovative way for involvement and exploration of those areas with the creation of a STEM Club as well as a new course, Introduction to STEM Professions.

