Registration at Itawamba Community College is continuing for the 2020 fall semester.
Students can register weekdays any time between Aug. 3-14 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the David C. Cole Student Services Building at the Fulton campus and the Academic and Student Center at the Tupelo campus. Extended registration hours are scheduled at the Tupelo campus from 4:30 until 7 p.m., Aug. 12; and 4:30 until 6 p.m., Aug. 13.
Traditional day classes begin Aug. 17; and eLearning full-term and eight-week classes, Aug. 24.
Financial aid is available, as well as adult learner scholarships.
Academic, career education, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule, which includes both day and evening classes at Fulton, Tupelo and Belden. Options include a four-day instructional schedule to provide a three-day weekend.
For more information, call 862-8000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu.