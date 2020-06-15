Itawamba Community College announced plans today to open its doors for classes for the fall semester on Aug. 17 as originally scheduled as well as provided more details regarding educational delivery methods, student activities and athletics.
The scheduled opening is part of the recommendations from the college’s 21-member Reopening Task Force, which was appointed to examine campus operations, sanitation, student activities, facilities, residence halls, academics and athletics.
“At the onset of COVID-19 in Mississippi, we suspended nearly all in-person operations at ICC, including face-to-face instruction,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “This was a challenging decision; however, we were prepared for the transition to online instruction due to our nationally-recognized eLearning Department and our dedicated faculty. We have since shifted to returning our employees to our facilities, while never ceasing to impede the successes of our past, current and potential students. Today, we’re excited to be able to share the results of the study by the task force and its recommendations.”
Although fall classes are scheduled to begin, there will be both in-person and hybrid components to instruction. Almost all in-person instruction and final exams will be concluded the Friday before the Thanksgiving break, Allen said. “We will start on time and finish early.”
‘The 2020 fall semester will not look the same as those previously at ICC,” Allen noted. “The driving factor behind our decisions will continue to be the health, safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff.”
For instructors, the change will most likely entail the continued utilization of some online and remote classes while resuming some purely in-person options. Physical distancing at all locations will be essential, Allen emphasized.
“We also anticipate that large gatherings will be strictly limited and regulated due to CDC and MSDH guidelines,” Allen said. “We can and will do this in a responsible manner that works to mitigate risk to the entire college community while preserving the high-quality ICC education and the collegiate experience for which we are known.”
Allen said, “As a college, we already have taken several important steps to enhance overall safety, including but not limited to, escalating cleaning standards, establishing a strong supply chain for appropriate amounts of personal protective equipment and collaborating with local healthcare facilities.”
Reopening recommendations also focused on an altered residence hall move-in schedule; updated protocols, procedures and guidelines for student-athletes; alternate student activities options; campus dining changes; reopening campus offices with normal hours and a monitoring system.
Allen called the recommendations “a living document, one that we will review on a regular basis.”
Allen commended all ICC employees, faculty and students for their hard work, commitment and dedication. “The last four months have been unprecedented and difficult in so many ways, and for many in our communities, devastating…Together, we will navigate the new challenges, and together we will find a path forward.”
Approximately 100 administrators, faculty, staff and students were involved in the process through the task force and additional participation in committees for each area.
More information will continue to be released regarding ICC’s reopening procedures as it is available. All updates are located at www.iccms.edu/coronavirus.