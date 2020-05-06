WREN – This semester has come with its heart-pounding and heartbreaking life experiences outside of class for TJ McIntosh. The Itawamba Community College sophomore hit an emotional high by making school history as its first student to be named a Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholar. The news followed an emotional low in April when he lost his father, Torrance, to health issues.
“He would talk around the house like he knew I had already gotten it. When I finally got it, I was like, ‘Yep, you’re right, I finally got it,’” he said. “I kind of put a lot on myself and said I wouldn’t make a good candidate. He would always tell me to believe in myself and if I set my mind to anything, I could do it. Now that he’s gone, I can really just live by that.”
His mother, Sylvia, said during his time at Amory High School that he would apply for every single scholarship he could, and both of his parents guided him through the process and helped him stay organized.
When TJ was in eighth or ninth grade, Torrance had to stop working, and his health conditions included sarcoidosis in his lungs, renal failure and congestive heart failure.
“Even up until he passed away, we were always in some sort of clinic or hospital. Being around the different health care positions and seeing how compassionate they were, it made me want to go into medicine,” he said. “We would always joke around and I’d say after I finished medical school and my residency, I was going to be his doctor.”
Through the years, TJ put that passion to practice by checking his father’s blood pressure and temperature.
TJ will take his passion to the next level by transferring to Mississippi College in the fall. The $40,000 Cooke scholarship and a $10,000 MC scholarship will help. The Cooke scholarship also includes a tier for graduate studies, and only transfer scholars are eligible for the $75,000 scholarship. This year, there were only 50 students selected nationally.
TJ is also interviewing for a rural physician scholarship, which fits into a long-range goal of serving rural Monroe County. After completing medical school and his residency, his future plan is to go into primary care and family medicine.
“When I decided on medicine, I didn’t see myself practicing in a big metropolitan area. I’m from Wren, small town Mississippi. The fact that Wren doesn’t have a clinic and people have to go to Amory, Okolona, Aberdeen or Nettleton, my plan way into the future is to open up a practice in my own community.
“Sometimes you can see a sick person and feel immensely sorry for them. One thing I told [my father] before he passed away was I made him a promise that it’s going to get hard and classes are going to get more difficult but eventually when I’m a practicing physician, I promise to treat every patient that I encounter as if they were you. That’s what I plan to live by when I keep progressing.”