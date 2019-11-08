Itawamba Community College’s Small Chamber Ensembles will perform in concert at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
They include the Clarinet Trio, Brass Ensemble and Steel Band.
Student concert participants are Max Smaglick of Amory; Ray Everett, Corey Spellins, both of Blue Springs; Wayne Clunan of Carrollton; Chloe Hatfield of Corinth; Brantley Price of Falkner, Harley Taylor of Fulton; Michael Smith of Greenwood Springs; Patrick Flanery of Hamilton; Annaka Langley, Ashley Rea, both of Houston; Kody Hunter of Oxford; Tabitha Atkinson of Philadelphia; Marissa Johnson, Austin Stokes, Brannon Wilder, Aleyna Wilgermein, Emma Carwile, Alex Barron, Tiffany Ferguson, Ricky Putt, all of Pontotoc; Kat Fletcher, Christian Gann, Sam Smith, all of Randolph; Rain Burt, Alexis Baskins, both of Tupelo and Maggie Hardin of Union.
The concert is open to the public, and admission is free.
Directors are Brass Ensemble, Eric Simmons; Clarinet Trio, Christy Colburn; and Steel Band, Dr. Brian Cheesman.