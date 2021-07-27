Itawamba Community College has scheduled open registration for the 2021 fall semester.
Options include Aug. 11 from 4-7 p.m., Aug. 12 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the Student Support Center at the Tupelo campus; and Aug. 12 and 13 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the David C. Cole Student Services Building on the Fulton campus.
The Tupelo Campus location also will be open until 6 p.m. from Aug. 16-19 for late registration.
Traditional full-term day and first eight-week classes begin Aug. 16; and eLearning full-term and first eight-week classes, Aug. 23.
Financial aid may be available, as well as adult learner scholarships.
Academic, career education, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule, which includes both day and evening classes at Fulton, Tupelo and Belden. The primary instructional delivery method this fall will be face-to-face classes; however, additional options are available. Students may attend classes on a four-day instructional schedule to provide an opportunity for a three-day weekend.
For more information, call 862-8000 or email advising@iccms.edu. ICC’s offices are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. during July and Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., beginning Aug. 2.