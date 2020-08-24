Itawamba Community College has scheduled adult education/high school equivalency classes for the 2020 fall semester.
In Monroe County, it will be held at the Amory WIN Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until noon and from 5 until 8 p.m.
For more information, email amshannon@iccms.edu or call 407-1517.
There is no cost for the classes.
All classes are serving very small numbers of students by appointment only in small scheduled blocks and shorter time frames to accommodate as many individuals as possible while maintaining MSDH and CDC safety guidelines and requirements to keep students and staff safe and healthy. Prospective students must call or email the contact individuals listed beside the class to reserve a spot. All staff and students are required to wear masks.
GED and HI-SET testing is continuing on a weekly basis. For more information on scheduling an appointment, contact Priscilla Trice at pbtrice@iccms.edu or call 407-1513.