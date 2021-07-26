Registration is underway at Itawamba Community College for several Pathway programs that are scheduled to begin in August at the Belden Center, located at 3200 Adams Farm Rd. They include Business Office Specialist, Certified Nursing Assistant, EMT Basic, Small Engine Repair, Introduction to Welding and Cutting and Residential Wiring.
Business Office Specialist will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. from Aug. 10-Dec. 7. The program is designed for students to develop basic office, communication and computer technology skills. Through intensive lab instruction, students will have the opportunity to attain an Intuit Quickbooks® certification and receive training and instruction to prepare for the Microsoft Office Specialist certification for Microsoft Excel and Word. In addition, participants will receive instruction and training in performance of technical office tasks, basic math, fundamentals of bookkeeping and basic human resource management.
Certified Nursing Assistant will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m. from Aug. 9-Oct. 27. The program prepares participants to take the exam to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Upon successful completion of the program and the examination, the students can find employment with nursing homes, medical centers, home healthcare providers and clinics. Becoming a CNA provides an excellent foundation for those who want to advance in the nursing profession.
EMT Basic prepares individuals to function in the pre-hospital environment. The EMT course provides instruction in basic life support care of sick and injured persons. Participants in the program intern with an ambulance service providing advanced life support services to the community. The class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-10 p.m. from Aug. 10-Dec. 7.
Upon completion of the 16-session Small Engine Repair program, students will be prepared for an entry-level technician position at an existing shop or open their own related business. Successful students will receive information about how to test for the nationally-recognized technician certification examination. Highlights of the program include basic maintenance, recoil systems function, ignition systems/electrical circuits and how to disassemble and rebuild small engines. The class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Aug. 10-Sept. 30.
Introduction to Welding and Cutting is designed to give the students entry-level skills and preparation for very basic GMAW and SMAW welding jobs that some industries and small businesses require. The class, which can also benefit the small farmer or business owner who has many do-it-yourself projects, meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Aug. 10-Sept. 9.
Basic Residential Wiring will assist students in becoming an electrician’s assistant or teach them how to do very basic electrical wiring for their own use. The hands-on class includes meter use, receptacle change/update, switch recognition and replacement, loose or bad connections and troubleshooting techniques. The class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Aug. 10-Sept. 9.
Limited seating is also available in Medical Administrative Assistant Aug. 9-Nov. 3, Pharmacy For more information or to register, contact Josh Gammill, Pathways coordinator, at 407-1503 or email jegammill@iccms.edu.