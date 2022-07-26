Itawamba Community College has scheduled several pathways classes to begin in August at the Belden Center, located at 3200 Adams Farm Rd.
They include business office specialist, Aug. 8-Dec. 8, 5-9 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays; certified nursing assistant, Aug. 8-Oct. 19, 5-9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays; EMT basic, Aug. 9-Dec. 8, 5-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; Google IT support certificate, Aug. 8-Dec. 8, online (self-paced) and pharmacy technician, Aug. 9-Dec. 6 on Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m.
Additional opportunities are available, including human resource assistant, introduction to industrial maintenance, manufacturing skills basic certification and quality improvement associate.
For more information about all classes or to register, call (662) 407-1569 or email pathways@iccms.edu.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
