The Continuing Education Department of Itawamba Community College has scheduled several sessions for Preparing for the ACT. All meet on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Math and science sessions include Aug. 29, Oct. 17, Dec. 5, Jan. 30, Apr. 10 and May 29. English and reading are offered Sept. 5, Oct. 10, Nov. 21, Jan. 23, Apr. 3 and June 5.
ICC’s ACT prep instructors use intensive classroom review procedures in English, reading, science reasoning and math that focus on strategies for improving scores by three methods: review of all concepts tested, tips for overcoming test anxiety and guides for “’studying smart” that will help improve test-day performance. Instructors effectively communicate techniques to help students perform with confidence. Pre-test and post-test full-length ACT practice tests are administered to measure performance. Extensive handouts are provided for skill practice.
The cost is $50 per session.
Preregistration is required. For more information and to register, call 407-1500.