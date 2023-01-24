The Continuing Education Department of Itawamba Community College has scheduled several sessions for Preparing for the ACT. All meet on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Math and science sessions include Feb. 4, April 1 and May 20. English and reading are offered April 8 and June 3.
ICC’s ACT prep instructors use three intensive classroom review methods in English, reading, science reasoning and math that focus on strategies for improving test-day performance and scores. Those methods include a review of all concepts tested, tips for overcoming test anxiety and guides for “studying smart.”
Those who are enrolled have an opportunity to pre-test early and post-test later in the class using full-length ACT practice tests to measure performance and practice for the testing dates. Students must bring their books to all sessions.
The cost is $50 per session.
Preregistration is required. For more information and to register, email srkitchens@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1537.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&