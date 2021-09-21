High school seniors will have an opportunity to learn about student life at Itawamba Community College through Fall Preview Days, which have been scheduled for both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses.
Dates include Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and 12 at the Fulton Campus, and Oct. 22 at the Tupelo Campus.
Morning sessions begin with check in at 8 a.m. and close by 12:15 p.m. with optional campus and housing tours from 1-2:30 p.m. Afternoon sessions will begin with check in at 1 p.m. and close by 5:30 p.m. with housing and campus tours from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The opportunity will include information about ICC’s academic, health science and career education programs, and participants will hear directly from faculty within the areas. In addition, a student/faculty panel will discuss how to balance academic and involvement at ICC, and breakout sessions will enable participants to explore different areas of the college, including financial aid, Phi Theta Kappa, student involvement and more. They can choose the breakout session through the registration link. Student recruiters will lead the campus tours, and residence halls on the Fulton Campus will also be open.
Preregistration at www.iccms.edu/PreviewDays is required, and spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Per COVID-19 guidelines, registrants are allowed only one guest.