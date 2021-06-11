Open registration for traditional second-term summer classes at Itawamba Community College is scheduled for June 24 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses.
Classes begin June 28. Students also have an opportunity to register for eLearning second four-week classes, which begin the same day.
Registration locations are the David C. Cole Student Services Building on the Fulton campus and the Academic and Student Center on the Tupelo campus.
For more information, email admissions@iccms.edu.