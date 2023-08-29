Itawamba Community College has scheduled several pathways classes to begin in September at the Belden Center, located at 3200 Adams Farm Rd.
They include Food Management Certification, Sept. 11-Oct. 6, Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Introduction to Welding and Cutting, Sept. 12-Oct. 12, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; Small Engine Repair Technician, Sept. 12-Nov. 2, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; and Electrician Assistant, Sept. 12-Oct. 12, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9p.m.
Food Management Certification includes the essential skills needed to thrive in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Students will experience training opportunities including ServSafe® Food Manager Certification, ServSafe® Alcohol Certification, menu planning preparation, assist/participate in execution of catered events, résumé/interview skills and front- and back-of-the-house operations.
Introduction to Welding and Cutting is designed to give students entry-level skills and to prepare them to do basic GMAW and SMAW welding jobs that some industries and small businesses require.
Small Engine Repair Technician enables students to prepare for a career as they develop small engine repair skills and upon completion, they will be equipped for an entry-level technician position at an existing small engine repair business or to open their own related business.
Electrician Assistant provides the foundational knowledge of basic math and basic safety rules; the use of hand, measuring and power tools; basic electricity and residential writing. Students can also prepare for entry-level jobs in industry or private businesses.
For more information about all classes or to register, call (662) 407-1537 or email pathways@iccms.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.