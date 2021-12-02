Itawamba Community College released its schedule of pathways classes for the 2022 spring semester.

Scheduled classes include Business Office Specialist, Jan. 11-May 5, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Certified Nursing Assistant, Jan. 10-March 16, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.; Distribution Associate, Feb.21-March 21, Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon; Electrician Assistant, Feb. 21-March 28, Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; EMT Basic, Jan. 11-May 5, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-10 p.m.; Food Service, Jan.10-Feb. 4, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Enhanced Forklift Operator, Jan. 6, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Medical Administrative Assistant, Jan.10-April 6, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.; Pharmacy Technician, Jan. 11-May 3, Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m.; Phlebotomy Technician, Jan. 11-March 8, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Small Engine Repair, Feb. 8-April 7, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; Introduction to Welding and Cutting, Feb.8-March 17, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; and Residential Wiring, Feb. 8-March 17, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.

Additional classes are Basic Construction, Commercial Truck Driving, Human Resource Assistant, Introduction to Industrial Maintenance, Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification and Quality Improvement Associate.

Most of the classes meet at the ICC Belden Center, located at 3200 Adams Farm Rd.

Scholarships may be available for those who qualify.

For more information about any of the classes on the schedule, email jegammill@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1569.

 

