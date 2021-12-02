ICC schedules spring 2022 pathway classes For the Monroe Journal Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Dec 2, 2021 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Itawamba Community College released its schedule of pathways classes for the 2022 spring semester.Scheduled classes include Business Office Specialist, Jan. 11-May 5, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Certified Nursing Assistant, Jan. 10-March 16, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.; Distribution Associate, Feb.21-March 21, Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon; Electrician Assistant, Feb. 21-March 28, Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; EMT Basic, Jan. 11-May 5, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-10 p.m.; Food Service, Jan.10-Feb. 4, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Enhanced Forklift Operator, Jan. 6, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Medical Administrative Assistant, Jan.10-April 6, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.; Pharmacy Technician, Jan. 11-May 3, Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m.; Phlebotomy Technician, Jan. 11-March 8, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Small Engine Repair, Feb. 8-April 7, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; Introduction to Welding and Cutting, Feb.8-March 17, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; and Residential Wiring, Feb. 8-March 17, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.Additional classes are Basic Construction, Commercial Truck Driving, Human Resource Assistant, Introduction to Industrial Maintenance, Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification and Quality Improvement Associate.Most of the classes meet at the ICC Belden Center, located at 3200 Adams Farm Rd.Scholarships may be available for those who qualify.For more information about any of the classes on the schedule, email jegammill@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1569. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 45° Sunny Amory, MS (38821) Today Sunny. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 2, 2021 @ 7:23 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Living Monroe County Crafters hosting Christmas Village Market 29 min ago Living Healing Waters hosting annual student recital 29 min ago Living Amory First Baptist Church hosting two-night musical experience 29 min ago Living American Legion Post 25 hosting Christmas bazaar 29 min ago News ICC schedules spring 2022 pathway classes 29 min ago Sports A Thanksgiving week full of tournaments, touchdowns and turkey 22 hrs ago Latest News Lady Panthers turn back New Albany in shutout Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools