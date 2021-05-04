Itawamba Community College has scheduled two drama camps in June at the Fulton Campus.

Summer Paws: A Pounce Through Cat Literature is scheduled for June 7-11 and June 14-18, both from 9 a.m.-noon. The first camp is for students leaving second through fifth grade, and the second, those who are leaving sixth through ninth grades. Friday programs will be at noon and 6 p.m.

The cost is $100 per child, and it includes a T-shirt and daily snacks.

To register or for more information, email lsmcbride@iccms.edu or send registration by mail to Dr. Laurie McBride, Itawamba Community College, 602 West Hill Street, Fulton, MS 38843 by the May 24 deadline.

 

