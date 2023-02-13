Nominations are being accepted through April 1 for Itawamba Community College’s 2023 Alumnus of the Year, Athletic Hall of Fame, ICC Distinguished Service Award and Young Alumnus of the Year. Those selected will be honored during homecoming activities this fall at the Fulton campus.
ICC sets April 1 deadline for four alumni honors
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi... Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...From Monday morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the river also begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to 13.6 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall early Tuesday afternoon. It will rise to 13.9 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
