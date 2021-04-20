Itawamba Community College has scheduled orientation sessions in June and July for students who plan to enroll for the 2021 summer and fall semesters.
Recent high school graduates are required to participate in one of the sessions, which are scheduled for June 8 and July 13 at 1 p.m. and June 17 at 8:30 a.m. at the Fulton campus and June 10 and July 1 at 8:30 a.m., June 15 at 1 p.m., June 17 and July 22 at 5 p.m. at the Tupelo campus. Students can attend a session regardless of the location they plan to attend. However, all students, including adult learners, are invited.
“Among the advantages of attending an orientation session are scheduling classes early and choosing from a wide variety of options, including days, times and instructors and possibly completing the process before graduation from high school,” said Dr. Melissa Haab, dean of enrollment services. “The sessions will also provide an opportunity for adult learners to connect with an adviser and to make the transition to college less intimidating.”
ICC orientation is mandatory for all graduating high school seniors. Students must have submitted an application for admission as well as a copy of the ACT score before registering for orientation, and they should sign up as soon as possible since only a limited number can attend each session.
To register, students should access http://www.iccms.edu/Orientation.
For more information, call 862-8251 or email orientation@iccms.edu.