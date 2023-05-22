Itawamba Community College sophomores Payton Atkins of Hamilton and Emma Grace Allen of Fulton were accepted into the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP).
The MRPSP offers scholarships to medical students in Mississippi who agree to practice in underserved rural areas of Mississippi after completing their training for one year for each year they receive the scholarship.
Participants will receive mentoring, rural clinical experience, MCAT preparation and a support system on their pathway to becoming a physician. As part of the MRPSP, they join a network of undergraduate students, medical students, residents and practicing physicians, all offering support throughout their medical education and into their future practice.
At ICC, where she is a biochemistry/pre-medicine major, Atkins is a member of the STEM Club and Phi Theta Kappa and on the president’s list. She is a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. Her parents are Brian and Misti Atkins.
Both Allen and Atkins will transfer to Mississippi State University this fall.
As part of their selection to the program, Allen and Atkins are granted early assurance status into the School of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and will have the opportunity to interview for the same status at the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg.
Upon admission to either school, they will be under consideration for a $35,000 per year scholarship for their medical education.
After graduating from medical school, MRPSP scholars must enter residence in one of the following areas: family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, med/peds or OB-GYN. There are also a limited number of spots for psychiatry.
Upon completion of residency training, scholars are expected to enter a clinic-based practice in an approved Mississippi community of 15,000 people or fewer that is located 20 or more miles from a medical served area.
