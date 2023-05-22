mcj-2023-05-17-news-rural-physicians-program

Itawamba Community College students Emma Grace Allen of Fulton, right, and Payton Atkins of Hamilton have been accepted into the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program.

Itawamba Community College sophomores Payton Atkins of Hamilton and Emma Grace Allen of Fulton were accepted into the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP).

