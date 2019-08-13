Itawamba Community College students who enroll in one of 18 career education programs this fall can take advantage of a new scholarship program.
The Mississippi Works Career-Tech Scholars Program, administered by the Mississippi Community College Board, has been established to serve as a state-assisted tuition scholarship program for eligible community and junior college students by providing tuition financial assistance to those who enroll in approved, in-demand Career Education certificate and Associate of Applied Science degree programs identified through sector analysis to meet the workforce demands of the state, according to Emily Tucker, ICC adviser and recruitment coordinator.
Programs at ICC include Emergency Medical Tech-Paramedic, Health Information Technology, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Physical Therapist Assistant, Practical Nursing, Public Health Technology, Radiologic Technology, Respiratory Care Technology, Surgical Technology, Computer Networking Technology, Industrial Maintenance Technology, Precision Manufacturing and Machining Technology, Welding and Cutting Technology, Computer Programming Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology, Electrical Technology, Automotive Technology and Collision Repair Technology.
To be eligible for the program, students must be legal residents of Mississippi, admitted to an approved Mississippi Works Career-Tech Scholars Program, apply for and accept all offers for all available federal and state financial aid and be a full-time student according to community college policy.
If there is a difference in the amount owed toward tuition costs and money secured through federal and state and state grant programs, the MWCTS Program will provide the difference, Tucker said. Students who receive federal and state grants that cover all tuition costs will not be eligible to receive any funds from the MWCTS Program. Students must submit applications for the MWCTS Program by Sept. 1 for the fall semester. New and returning students are eligible for the program as well as individuals who have already earned a certificate or degree.
For more information, email ectucker@iccms.edu or call 407-1537.