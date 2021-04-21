Several Itawamba Community College students will be inducted into Sigma Kappa Delta during a ceremony at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at 5 p.m. on April 28.
They include Jaden Buchanan, Perashia Dunlap, Hannah McNeese and Rebekah Threadgill, all of Aberdeen; Karrigan Callihan, Pamela Dankins, Mattie Knox and Savannah Legaspi, all of Amory; Alexia Ware of Hamilton; and Noah Wells of Smithville.
Sigma Kappa Delta is the English Honor Society for two-year colleges. Members have the opportunity to share their love of literature and linguistics with like-minded peers, participate in rewarding activities and be recognized for their accomplishments. They may also apply for one or more of the society’s numerous awards and scholarships.
Sponsors are Keith Morris, Anna Britt-Begnaud, Dr. Ashley Lancaster and Nathan Ward.