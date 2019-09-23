Along with the rest of the nation, Itawamba Community College will celebrate National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, Sept. 22-28.
The week is designed to raise public awareness about the need for and value of adult education and family literacy, said ICC adult education coordinator Julia Houston.
An initiative of the National Coalition for Literacy, National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week is focusing on ensuring that the 2020 Census includes a complete and accurate count of adults with low literacy skills and their families.
ICC’s adult education program enables students who are at least 16 years of age or older to have a second chance at completing a high school equivalency diploma through classes offered in all of the college’s district, including Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc counties.
ACT WorkKeys preparation and score improvement, as well as work readiness skills are also offered. Reading, math and writing refresher skills are also offered to individuals seeking to improve their employability or educational skills, even if they already hold a high school credential. ICC also offers English as a Second Language classes to help non-native English speakers build and improve their reading, speaking, listening and writing skills as well as United States Citizenship skills, which may be included.
“What I appreciate about my GED class is that they care whether you learn or not,” said ICC adult education student Angela Windham of Amory. “They push me to do better and even text me to not give up and keep on trying. My teachers work really hard to make sure I am successful.”
ICC served more than 800 individuals in adult education last year, Houston said.
Persons interested in enrolling in classes must be out of school and at least 16 years of age or older.