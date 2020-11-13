Individuals who want to earn an associate’s degree that will provide employment opportunities in the construction industry have an opportunity to enroll in a new program beginning in August next year at Itawamba Community College.
Construction Management Technology is designed to prepare technicians for employment in mid-level management operations as estimators, planners, project managers, layout specialists or other construction operations.
According to Dean of Career and Technical Education Barry Emison, individuals who are currently employed as professionals will enhance their ability to perform their duties in the construction business.
Upon completion of the two-year curriculum, the student will earn an Associate of Applied Science degree, but successful completion of 30 hours in the selected discipline entitles the individual to receive a career certificate.
According to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, the average entry-level wage for construction managers is $47,000, and experienced managers earn up to $103,000.
For more information, contact Emison at 407-1409 or email blemison@iccms.edu.