Itawamba Community College sophomores TayaRenea Leigh Baggett of Hamilton and Chloe Evans of Plantersville have been selected as semifinalists for the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.
Baggett is majoring in music education with emphasis on trumpet. Her activities and honors include Phi Theta Kappa, choir, chamber choir, brass ensemble, band, Honors College, President’s List, recipient of the Dean’s and Linda Kay Gilreath Endowed Scholarships and former member of CenterStage. She is a member of St. James Catholic Church, where she is in the choir. Baggett’s parents are Christie and Joseph Hesse.
Evans’ activities and honors at ICC include band/Indianette, Indian Delegation president, lead orientation leader, Student Government Association at-large representative, Phi Theta Kappa vice president of leadership, Sigma Kappa Delta president, Honors College, Chieftain staff writer, Fashion Tribe graphic designer, Baptist Student Union and Wesley Foundation. She is also the recipient of the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship. Her parents are Brad and Melissa Evans.
The Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship is a highly-selective scholarship for the nation’s top community college students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees at for-year colleges or universities. Each Cooke Scholar has access to generous financial support for two to three years, college planning support, ongoing advising and the opportunity to connect with the thriving community of fellow Scholars.
This year’s 440 semifinalists were selected from a pool of more than 1,200 applicants attending 180 community colleges in 35 states.
“This past year has been particularly difficult as students continue to navigate the complexities of hybrid learning, the demands of family care and disrupted work schedules,” said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. “We are so proud of these semifinalists for their perseverance and achievements at their community colleges.”
Since its inception, the Cooke Foundation has selected transfer students from more than 337 community colleges and has awarded more than $54 million in transfer scholarships.
The Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship recipients will be announced in early May. Cooke Transfer Scholars are selected based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service and leadership. Students must be currently enrolled in community college or recent alumni.