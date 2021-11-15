Beginning in January 2022, participants in Itawamba Community College’s MiBEST program will have 11 additional pathway options.
Currently, students can choose from Heating and Air Conditioning Technology, Certified Nursing Assistant and Welding and Cutting, according to Linzy Patterson, director of Adult Education at ICC.
Additional programs will include Automotive Technology, Business Office Specialist, Commercial Truck Driving, Diesel Equipment Technology, Electrician Assistant, Food Service Pathway, Hospitality Management Technology, Manufacturing Basic Skills, Pharmacy Tech, Phlebotomy and Introduction to Welding and Cutting.
The Mississippi Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training program is a workforce and economic development initiative that transitions low-skilled, non-credentialed Mississippians from the economic sidelines into careers earning family-sustaining wages, according to Patterson.
The program is intended for individuals who did not earn a traditional high school diploma, those in low-wage jobs or other nontraditional students.
Those enrolled in the MiBEST program at ICC are assigned a navigator to guide them through each step of the program, including filling out an application, completing their coursework and transitioning into the labor market, Patterson said. Navigators connect students to educational and personal assistance such as career counseling, financial aid, tutoring, social-emotional assistance, community resources and other support to eliminate barriers to program completion.
Patterson said that MiBEST funds may assist with tuition/books, fees, travel and other program-related expenses.