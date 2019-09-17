TUPELO – The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund at CREATE Foundation will be the lead sponsor of a major career expo Oct. 1, 2 and 3 at BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center. The expo is designed to provide a better understanding of the opportunities available after graduation to more than 7,000 eighth-grade students. ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ will feature activities for 18 career pathways.
The interactive career expo is designed for students in 17 northeast Mississippi counties. Each student will have 120 minutes to experience four to eight pathways, which are aligned with the career pathways set forth by the Mississippi Department of Education. The students will be prepped during class before attending the event to familiarize themselves with the pathways.
Community volunteers are needed for the expo. This year, there is a need for 400 volunteers to help make this event a success. Volunteer tasks include registering visitors, providing expo information, greeting and managing school buses, greeting students and guests, directing students to the arena floor, making announcements, guiding students to the entrances and exits and maintaining the flow of students.
All volunteers will be provided with a T-shirt at check-in. Please wear comfortable shoes for walking or standing. Pants or shorts are appropriate. Volunteers will also be provided with breakfast or lunch, as well as drinks, during breaks at the BancorpSouth Conference Center.
Volunteer time-slots are available from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 1; from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and from 2 until 5 p.m. Oct. 2; and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 3.
For volunteer sign up, please visit www.createfoundation.com, click on the Career Expo tab at the top of the page then scroll down to the bottom of the page for the Sign up to volunteer link. The deadline to register is Sept. 27.
For more information, call Albine Bennett at the CREATE office at 844-8989.