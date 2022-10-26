HATLEY – On May 24, 19 children and two teachers had their voices silenced at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas as the result of a school shooting.
In the months to follow, local missionary Scott Carter set up a plan with a team through USA Youth Outreach to travel to the grief-stricken community and help in the way he does best – loving them like Jesus does.
“I believe the Lord, just His love, compels us to go and just share that love with others that are in need. And that’s why I felt like it was something I had to do,” said Carter, who felt called to minister to those who were, and are, still hurting.
“There was so much healing that needed to still happen there. The wounds of what happened were still so fresh, and there were so many people that were still hurting. There was a lot of visible pain and a lot of questions,” he added.
Carter is the Southeast U.S. director for USA Youth Outreach, which is based in Uvalde.
“Christ, his precious love, compels us to go – to run to the broken, to run to the hurting, to just minister to people that are in need. And you know, there was such a great need. That was such a great tragedy. It’s such a horrific event,” Carter said.
His team consisted of several professional athletes, including two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA Hall of Fame member Ruthie Bolton; WNBA head chaplain Fleceia Comeaux; “American Ninja Warrior” champion Nate Burkhalter; John Kopta, vice president of The Power Team; national champion college football player/state champion coach Willie Spears; pro football player Charlie Hatchett; and world champion boxer Oscar Cantù.
While hosting Christian sports camps in Uvalde, their goals were to give the youth a sense of normalcy, which was one of the greatest needs.
“They, especially the kids, they just wanted things to be normal. Their world had been turned upside down, and they just needed normalcy,” Carter said.
Carter and his team used the camps to minister to the youth, as well as to share the Gospel with them.
“We saw the Lord work in a mighty way and witnessed 172 young people give their life to Christ while we were out there. And it was amazing,” Carter said.
Missionaries were also able to do one-on-one ministry with parents, grandparents and leaders of the community – all the way from the mayor and city councilmen to business owners, police officers and coaches.
“I mean, God gave us favor and gave us opportunity to minister to so many different people in that town and just pray with them, counseling with them, listening to them. And just love them,” Carter said.
The USA Youth Outreach team continues to minister in Uvalde.
“It was a great blessing to go, and I look forward to going back to see what God’s doing,” Carter said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.