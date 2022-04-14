Physically, 11 weeks spent at Mississippi Delta Community College Law Enforcement Academy was grueling for Monroe County road deputy Kasi Gwin. Mentally, the experience was even harder, especially given her 9-year-old son's father lost his life the day before she left and she was cut off from society during her time there.
“When your son goes through something like that and looks at you and says, ‘Mama, you’ve got to go because you’ve got to be the police…’ The boots I wore there had my son’s name written in my left boot and my daughter’s name written in my right boot because they’re the reason I got up and put my boots on the ground every day there,” said Gwin, the first recipient of the M17 Scholarship created to honor the legacy of former Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy Dylan Pickle.
Pickle lost his life as the result of an accident at a safety checkpoint in Hamilton in July 2020, a few months before Gwin started a position as a jailer at the Monroe County Detention Center.
“I had an instructor ask me on day one, ‘Do you think you’re going to stay?’ I told him, ‘I don’t have a choice but to stay.’ It’s not just because of my kids, but I have everyone here counting on me. I couldn’t let [Pickle’s mother] Debi [Pearson] down. I couldn’t let the department down. I couldn’t let my kids down,” she said.
Gwin’s father, who has served more than 30 years in law enforcement including positions in Pike and Lee counties and as Shannon’s police chief, inspired her career ambitions in the field.
“I knew when I came in that I wanted to go on patrol. I told the sheriff and people I interviewed with that’s what I wanted to do. He said, ‘When you put your time in the back, we’ll take care of you.’ Most everybody on patrol started in the jail,” she said, adding the jailer experience educated her about laws and built skills in how to deal with people. “You learn people, and it’s better to learn how to control somebody in a controlled environment first before you’re out on the road.”
Drawing comparisons, Gwin said her father and Pearson had similar individual childhood photos of her and Dylan wearing police uniforms. She and Dylan also coincidentally stood in pretty much the same spot for their class photos from MDCC’s Law Enforcement Academy.
“Before I left, she gave me some prayer books and Lord, did I need them. She was always encouraging and was never negative. She told me every weekend when I talked to her how proud of me she was and that she couldn’t have picked a better person for this scholarship,” Gwin said. “They could’ve picked anybody and they chose me. I’ll try to fulfill everything they need me to do 100 percent.”
She said the academy gave her a different outlook after graduating.
“Sometimes people graduate and have the attitude that, ‘I graduated. I’m finished. I can be the police now.’ The real truth is, ‘I passed the minimum standard of what it takes to move forward,’” said Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Gwin said no matter how many laws someone knows, it takes real life experience to master the job.
“That’s when your learning starts. When you get in that patrol unit and drive off, that’s where your learning starts,” she said.
Crook said as Gwin progresses and he sees what areas her heart is in most, the department will build on those levels of training.
“I think the Lord puts all this together and puts things on people’s hearts they want to do, and it’s our job to help make sure we allow that to happen,” he said, adding she’ll receive in-house training through the MCSO.
Gwin said before going to the academy, she received in-house training, which helped put her ahead of some other people in her class.
M17 pageant
The second annual M17 pageant will be held April 23 at Amory High School beginning at 10 a.m.
Miss Mississippi USA Hailey White and Miss Mississippi Teen USA McKenzie Cole will be this year’s emcees.
“I went to the pageant at Silver Star Casino. My last year’s Miss M17 (Kylee McMullen) was in it and there were several girls from Amory and Smithville in it, and I went for support. I just asked Hailey after the pageant. I introduced myself and told her just a small part of my story and asked her if she would be interested in being an emcee. Kayleebrooke McCollum is a previous winner, and she’ll be there too with them, and she asked McKenzie,” Pearson said.