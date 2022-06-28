A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
AMORY – A new scholarship was awarded during May 23’s Amory High School awards day recognizing a West Amory High School graduate, David Hadley, who went on to play in the NFL.
“He was one of the first Black guys who went into the NFL. He came through West Amory and went on to Alcorn [State] and went on to the NFL,” said David Robinson, who helped organize the scholarship.
Hadley played for the Kansas City Chiefs in the ‘70s.
This year’s recipient was Jaurquez Ivy, who played football at AHS.
Robinson originally pitched the idea of renaming Carlos Moore Field after Hadley before the possibility came up for the scholarship. He plans for the scholarship to grow in years to come.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
