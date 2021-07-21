As of last week, there were 72 children in need of therapeutic foster care in Monroe County alone and zero families registered specifically through Health Connect America to help them.
Health Connect America is a contracted company through the Mississippi Department of Human Services’ Child Protective Services (CPS), which is trying to recruit more people to foster children.
“CPS called last week in need of placing a young child, and I could not place that child because there were no certified families in Monroe County,” said Takiva Bell, program director of Health Connect America.
Its goal is to recruit 100 foster families by the end of August to fully train them and license their homes.
After completing steps and training, people are added to a roster of families to foster children who are in custody and cannot be placed.
The average time a child is fostered is two years and some circumstances allow the opportunity for adoption.
Helping out
While there’s a great need throughout Mississippi as well for foster families, there’s a wide range of eligibility for those willing to help.
“You can be single, married. None of that matters. You do have to have a stable home. You cannot have any type of criminal record and not have had any type of allegations through the Mississippi Department of Human Services Children Services Division,” Bell said, adding people can rent or own their home.
Interested people must also have an income in order to pay basic bills, be at least 25 years old and have passed a medical check.
The age of foster children ranges from infant to 18.
After an initial background check, interested foster caregivers’ homes undergo an inspection for safety, and assistance is offered in certain regards.
“We make this a community effort. We’re not knocking down anyone in our community, we’re building our communities up. When we talk about wanting to keep our Monroe kids home, we want to keep them home,” Bell said.
In some instances, foster children are paired with homes in other parts of the state where there is an available foster home.
There is also a reference check and pre-service training provided by Health Connect America for potential foster caregivers.
“Once you begin all of the training, we give scenarios of how this process might look. Some people call and ask, ‘Ms. Tina, now that we’re finished, are you just going to call and we’re going to have to take this child?,’’ Bell said.
From training, Health Connect America builds a profile of foster caregivers’ interests to find a good match.
“We’ll look to see if you want a baby or a toddler and do our best. Right now, our need is for parents to parent teenagers. That’s our biggest need in the state and for Monroe County.
“We would never force anyone to place a child in their home. It will always be up to that individual if they allow that child into their home. Once they welcome that child into their home, the assistance does not stop there,” Bell said.
There are also allowance packages for the foster parent and foster child.
Continued support
When children are deemed to be in need of foster care, sometimes they are assigned to other counties where therapeutic foster families are available and sometimes there’s another option closer to home.
“Sometimes the judge will allow those children to be placed with family, and the family will have a certain date to complete their training. Often times the families lack the resources and tools to parent the behavior because it’s a cycle. They’re lost and that’s how the child comes into full CPS custody,” Bell said.
Monroe County currently has CPS offices in Aberdeen and Amory, but the Health Connect America office is located in Amory.
Health Connect America offers resources to better equip foster children and their biological parents to overcome obstacles and eventually be reunited.
“If a child is struggling in school, we have a therapeutic day treatment they can attend to get additional help. We can do family sessions. If there’s a struggle on alcohol or drugs, there’s an outreach for services available. All these things are available in Monroe County. The office is located on the Amory side, but the good thing is it can be remote. All these individuals can travel to help these families in need,” Bell said.
There are also trauma therapy sessions for foster children.
“We understand when we place a child, we cannot place that child and leave. We have to put services there to help the foster parent with those behaviors,” she said, adding there is a community support manager to check in with families and children. “You’re going to have someone to help you along the way to bridge all those gaps we’ve been missing when it comes to foster care.”